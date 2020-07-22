Charles Weible

A celebration of life for Charlie Weible, 67, formerly of Winside, will be at a later date. His ashes will be spread privately by family members.

He died May 31, 2020, at his home in Omaha.

Memorials may be sent to the Winside American Legion.

———

Charlie was born April 8, 1953, in Norfolk to Don “Butch” Weible and Mary (Farran) Weible. He attended Wayne High School, where he graduated in 1971.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jim Lenser.

Charlie is survived by his sisters, Joann Lenser and Trudy (Larry) Lundquist; and his beloved nieces, grand nieces and nephews.

