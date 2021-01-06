You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Wakeley

WAUSA — Services for Charles Wakeley, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

1925-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook page.

Charles “Chuck” Wakeley was born June 4, 1925, in Madison, to Fred and Ethel (Varner) Wakeley. The family relocated to a farm in the Pleasant Valley area. He had a happy childhood and grew up in a loving family.

During the throes of World War II, Chuck volunteered for the U.S. Army as a teenager and served his country in the Army from 1943 to 1946, spending his time in the front lines of the Pacific Theater. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to his beloved Pleasant Valley roots and began farming. A naturally hard worker, he thrived in this venture.

Soon after returning home, at a neighborhood social, Chuck’s eye caught a beautiful young woman playing the piano. After some encouragement from his mother to overcome his shyness and speak to that young woman, Chuck met the love of his life in Helyn (Lindberg). They were married on June 11, 1947, and from that day forth, their lives flowed in tandem. Their love grew more and more each year over their 73-½ years of marriage, during which they raised seven children, ran a farm and cherished their partnership in all things.

Chuck and Helyn retired in 1990 and moved to Wausa in 1997, then enjoyed many years of retirement. In retirement, he worked seasonally for Marsh Farms, mowed many lawns and moved snow for a number of neighbors well into his 80s. He often said he was more in love with Helyn than ever after moving to town and getting to spend more time together.

Chuck loved farming, but especially delighted in horses his entire life. His last horseback ride was on his 90th birthday. He had the gift of hospitality, providing horseback rides to hundreds of people from around the country and coffee for many salesmen; everyone was welcome at the table. He was a man of honor, a hard-working farmer, but most of all, a man of faith who loved his family immensely.

Chuck had a wonderful sense of humor and loved telling stories. Never one to back down from a competition, he loved to play (and usually win) horseshoes, cards, pool and ping pong throughout his life. He also enjoyed playing baseball into his 60s.

Chuck was a member of the Wausa Covenant Church, where he served in a number of ways as deacon, usher and teaching junior high boys Sunday school. He spent many patient hours as the pianist’s spouse. He entered his Forever Home on Jan. 4, 2021.

Chuck is survived by his spouse of 73 years, Helyn; five children, Larry (Marcia) Wakeley, Merileen (Bruce) Thorson, Michael (Diane) Wakeley, Beth (Laddy) Carlson and Jeff (Melissa) Wakeley; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Gladys Wakeley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harley and Don (Elaine); his sisters, Eileen (Ray) McFarland and Ruth; his sons, Richard (in infancy) and David; and a daughter, Charlyn.

