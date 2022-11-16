LINCOLN — Private services for Charles R. Strack, 72, Lincoln, will be conducted under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Charles Strack died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
He was born Jan. 22, 1950, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Charles and Mildred (Rodgers) Strack. He was a sports fan and coached baseball, which was his favorite. Charles worked at the Norfolk Police Department for 30 years.
Survivors include his spouse, Linda; children Jeremy (Konna) Strack and Timothy (Monica) Strack; grandchildren Mitchell, Lindsay, Magnolia and Charles; sisters Susan (Dan) Farley, Kathy St. Ogne and his sister-in-law, Suzanne Mellen; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
