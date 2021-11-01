Charles Steiner

GRETNA — Memorial services for Charles A. Steiner, 90, were Oct. 28 at the Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St., in Gretna. Burial was in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Roeder Mortuary’s Gretna Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Gretna United Methodist Church or American Legion Gretna Post 216.
1931-2021
Charles A. Steiner peacefully passed away with family at his side at his home in Gretna on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Charlie was born May 21, 1931, in Pawnee City and proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict.
Charlie is survived by the love of his life of 63 years, his spouse, Dana; sons Milt (Melissa) and Dan (Brenda); grandchildren: Alexa (Kyle) Dorn (Steiner), Marc, Casey, Matthew, Ethan (Shauna) Steiner; and great-grandsons Gibson and Quinton Dorn; a brother-in-law, Richard Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Rose Steiner; four sisters and four brothers-in-law.
Charles was a proud member of the Gretna American Legion and Gretna United Methodist Church.
