NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign War Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Charles Slahn died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.

1947-2021

The son of August Slahn Jr. and Evelyn (Jarvis) Slahn was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Laurel in his Grandma Jarvis’ house. He lived in Carroll and Wakefield before moving to Golden, Colo. He moved back to Nebraska in 1963 and attended Winside High School, where he graduated in 1965.

After graduation, Charlie joined the Nebraska National Guard, completing boot camp in Fort Jackson, S.C. When he returned, he married Karolyn Deck on Dec. 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.

Charlie and Karolyn had two children, Chris and Anne. In his early years, he worked at Vulcraft and Roman’s before starting with American Family Insurance in 1973. After retiring in 2004 from American Family Insurance, he worked at Stonacek Funeral Chapel from 2011 until 2021.

Charlie was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Some of his hobbies included car racing, bowling, golfing, traveling to his granddaughters sporting events, Nebraska football and Kansas City Chiefs football. He was the president of the Norfolk Bowling Association for 42 years and also the treasurer for the Hall of Fame committee.

Those who knew him best knew he liked to talk. Nobody was ever a stranger to him. He was the proudest grandpa you would ever meet. He loved his granddaughters more than words can say.

He is survived by his spouse, Karolyn of Norfolk; son Chris and his spouse, Judy Slahn of Norfolk; daughter Anne and her spouse, Bill Rader of Norfolk; grandchildren Makayla Slahn, Sydney Rader, Sierra Rader, Justin and his spouse, Arica Sutter; great-grandchildren, Anden and Justice Sutter; and brother-in-law Robert Mittelstaedt of Norfolk.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; sister Donna Schluns (Mittelstaedt); brother-in-law Merle Schluns; father- and mother-in-law, Norman and Fern Deck; daughter-in-law Teresa Slahn; and nephews Troy Deck and Steve Schluns.

Casketbearers will be Tom Klug, Jim Fairbanks, Ray Volk, Randy Schluns, Scott Schluns and Rick Schluns. Honorary casketbearers will be Harlan Krebs, LeRoy Kruger, Neil Oleson, Jerry Blackman, Jim Marr and Don Keiser.

A reception will be held at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel reception hall following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

NELIGH — Services for Bernard F. Burbach, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by Hartington Veterans of …

ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Noecker, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dorothy Noecker died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

CROFTON — Services for Francis J. Mueller, 90, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept, 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in Beaver Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

ST. EDWARD — Services for Anna M. “Amy” Klassen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Bill L’Heureux will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

