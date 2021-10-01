NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign War Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Charles Slahn died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
1947-2021
The son of August Slahn Jr. and Evelyn (Jarvis) Slahn was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Laurel in his Grandma Jarvis’ house. He lived in Carroll and Wakefield before moving to Golden, Colo. He moved back to Nebraska in 1963 and attended Winside High School, where he graduated in 1965.
After graduation, Charlie joined the Nebraska National Guard, completing boot camp in Fort Jackson, S.C. When he returned, he married Karolyn Deck on Dec. 26, 1966, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.
Charlie and Karolyn had two children, Chris and Anne. In his early years, he worked at Vulcraft and Roman’s before starting with American Family Insurance in 1973. After retiring in 2004 from American Family Insurance, he worked at Stonacek Funeral Chapel from 2011 until 2021.
Charlie was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Some of his hobbies included car racing, bowling, golfing, traveling to his granddaughters sporting events, Nebraska football and Kansas City Chiefs football. He was the president of the Norfolk Bowling Association for 42 years and also the treasurer for the Hall of Fame committee.
Those who knew him best knew he liked to talk. Nobody was ever a stranger to him. He was the proudest grandpa you would ever meet. He loved his granddaughters more than words can say.
He is survived by his spouse, Karolyn of Norfolk; son Chris and his spouse, Judy Slahn of Norfolk; daughter Anne and her spouse, Bill Rader of Norfolk; grandchildren Makayla Slahn, Sydney Rader, Sierra Rader, Justin and his spouse, Arica Sutter; great-grandchildren, Anden and Justice Sutter; and brother-in-law Robert Mittelstaedt of Norfolk.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; sister Donna Schluns (Mittelstaedt); brother-in-law Merle Schluns; father- and mother-in-law, Norman and Fern Deck; daughter-in-law Teresa Slahn; and nephews Troy Deck and Steve Schluns.
Casketbearers will be Tom Klug, Jim Fairbanks, Ray Volk, Randy Schluns, Scott Schluns and Rick Schluns. Honorary casketbearers will be Harlan Krebs, LeRoy Kruger, Neil Oleson, Jerry Blackman, Jim Marr and Don Keiser.
A reception will be held at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel reception hall following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.