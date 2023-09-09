Charles Robinson

Memorial services for Charles L. Robinson, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Paetznick-Garness Funeral Chapel in Groton, S.D. The Rev. Jeremy Yeadon will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Groton American Legion Post 39.
1945-2023
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Charles Lee Robinson, 78, who passed away at home in Groton on Sept. 6, 2023. Charles was born to Leonard and Doris (Carstens) Robinson on May 29, 1945, in Norfolk.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1963. During his service, he served aboard two different ships and had two job assignments: as an engine man and as an operator for the Drone Anti-Submarine Helicopter (DASH). He was awarded several medals and citations during his service and was honorably discharged in 1967.
After his service, Charles eventually moved to Aberdeen, S.D., to be near his family around 1973. He worked at Aberdeen Sanitation with his brother until the mid-1980s, after which he moved to a farm near Groton. He farmed mostly corn, and raised cattle, pigs, chickens and horses at various times throughout the years. However, his truest love was always the horses.
Charles also worked at the Hub City Livestock Auction, enjoying the work as much as the colorful conversations with his coworkers. In general, he was especially known for his entertaining storytelling and giving nature; he never met a person that wasn’t a friend. A true cowboy to the end, his light will shine brightly for all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Charles is survived by his siblings, Karron Folker of Omaha and Randall (Cheryl) Robinson of Aberdeen; many nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and neighbors, and his treasured canine furbabies, Bruce, Morgan and Harley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Robinson; mother Doris Clark; and sisters Patricia Woslager and Bonnie Mundhenke.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 125, Groton, S.D. 57445, which was very close to his heart.
Condolences can be left at www.paetznick-garness.com.