Charles Reikofski

STANTON — Services for Charles A. Reikofski, 76, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary in Stanton.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
———
Charles Allen Reikofski was born Nov. 15, 1943, at Stanton, the son of George and Edith (Blesh) Reikofski. He attended Stanton Public Schools.
On April 8, 1978, Charlie married Kathy Rieck at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The couple made their home in Stanton.
He was employed at Valmont in West Point. His longest employment was at the Alfalfa Mill, Hankins Plumbing and Heating and Chamberlain Plumbing & Heating in Stanton for many years.
Charlie was a member of Stanton Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years and parked cars at the Stanton County Fair for over 50 years.
Survivors include his spouse, Kathy Reikofski of Stanton, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, twins Ron and Don; and two sisters, Mary and Dixie.
Music will be provided by soloist, Lisa Nielsen, singing “On Eagle’s Wings.”
Pallbearers will be Odie Hill, Max Hill, Artie Reed, Mark Chamberlain, Ted Poeschl, Leland Denker and Don Carroll.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Reikofski, Mike Reikofski, B.J. Reikofski, Wally Lorenzen, Dan Nielson, Loren Carroll, John McPhearson, Mike Unger, Tony Nielson, Chris Nielson and Larry Curry.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.