NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Charles Real died Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Norfolk.
1936-2022
Charlie was born on May 12, 1936, in Tilden to George and Ida (Wagner) Real. He was from a large family, having 12 brothers and sisters. Charlie attended Tilden Public Schools until 11th grade.
At this time in Charlie’s life, he joined the U.S. Navy, having his mother sign for him since he was not yet of age to enlist. Charlie was medically discharged from the Navy.
After that time, he worked for the railroad, drove a cement truck for a concrete company and was a carpet layer for many years for Deet’s Furniture in Madison and Gene Wagner.
Charlie met Rosemary DeCamp, and they married on Aug. 15, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. Charlie enjoyed participating in motorcycle hill climbing races with his Triumph motorcycle, racing stock cars and shooting blue rocks. In 1972, he started Real Clock Repair, which he continued for 50 years.
Charlie and Rosemary were involved in the antique auto club, bought and sold antiques, and played cards with friends during their marriage. They were married for 36 until her passing in 1995.
In later years, Charlie enjoyed playing bingo, having coffee with his friends at the mall, restoring Cushman scooters and visiting on an almost daily basis with the many people he had come to know throughout his life.
Survivors include his son-in-law and daughter, Dan and Diane Grothe of Norfolk; siblings Alice Ryan of Norfolk, Ernest (Irene) Real of California, Maurice Real of Arizona, James Real of Meadow Grove, Jean Record of Nebraska, William (Randi) Real of Norfolk and Jerry Real.
Charlie was preceded in death by his spouse, Rosemary; parents George and Ida; three sisters, Margaret Baker, Mary Bogseth and Dorothy Ambroz; and two brothers, Tommy and George.
Casketbearers will be Morgan Real, Mark Raders, Jeff Haase, Dennis Droescher, Tim Ryan and Micah Ellenberger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.