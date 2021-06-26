HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Charles Promes, 79, Aurora, formerly of the Wynot/St. James area.
He died on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Country House in Grand Island.
MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Russell Nielsen, 91, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerri L. Wright, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Tim DeFor officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth W. “Wayne” Taylor announces his unexpected death on May 21, 2021, at home.
ALBION — A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Joe F. Weltruski, 62, of Brighton, Colo., formerly of the Albion area. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for David C. “Dave” Mitchell, 79, Norfolk, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Tim DeFor. No visitation will be held.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Nelda Rae (Wightman) Kugler, 86, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.