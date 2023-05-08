SPENCER — Memorial services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Homev in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Charles Prokop died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.
1948-2023
Charles E. Prokop, son of Rudolph and Selma (Dahlberg) Prokop, was born April 20, 1948, at Lynch.
Charles is survived by his children, Todd (Diane) Prokop and Becki Pike; grandchildren Aiden and Bjorn Prokop, Ashley Rhedin and Collin Pike; great-grandchildren Riley and Sophia Rhedin; sister Betty Anderson; and nephew Marc Beyersdorf.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie Beyersdorf.