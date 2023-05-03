 Skip to main content
Charles Prokop

SPENCER — Services for Charles Prokop, 75, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Charles Prokop died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his residence.

Richard Slechta

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Slechta, 75, Verdel, will be at noon Saturday, May 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Burial will be in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post…

Eugene Dibbert

RANDOLPH — Services for Eugene R. Dibbert, 80, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Eugene Dibbert died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital.

Donavon Benson

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Deborah Walters

NORFOLK — Visitation for Deborah A. “Deb” Walters, 71, Meadow Grove, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Kenneth Jenson

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Daniel Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

Chuck and Judy Mellor

WAYNE — Services for Chuck Mellor, 81, and Judy (Heinemann) Mellor, 79, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Barbara Boubin

CLARKSON — Barbara J. Boubin, 89, Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara