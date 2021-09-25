You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Osmond.

Charles Pfanstiel died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

Mary Ann Hinze

ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 82, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Akron Presbyterian Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Kurt Kinney will officiate with burial in the Akron Bonanza Cemetery.

Lois Griswold

NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lois Griswold died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sharon Pollock

TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Marveen Fredrickson

WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

Jack Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Fo…

Helen Schmitz

BUTTE — Services for Helen D. Schmitz, 91, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Naper.

Joyce Hermsen

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Hermsen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Colome, S.D., Cemetery.

Keith Drury

BUTTE — Services for Keith D. Drury, 81, Neligh, formerly of Butte, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in Butte Cemetery.

Darlene Zobel

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Darlene Zobel died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

