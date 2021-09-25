OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Osmond.
Charles Pfanstiel died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.