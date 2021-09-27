OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Osmond.
Charles Pfanstiel died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2021
The service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Born Feb. 5, 1933, in Osmond, Charles R. Pfanstiel was the son of Harry and Emma (Lehmkuhl) Pfanstiel. He was baptized on March 5, 1933, and confirmed on March 30, 1947, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. He attended rural School District 59, known as Bunker Hill School, Lutheran Parochial School, and then graduated from Osmond High School in 1951.
After high school, Charles served in the U.S. Army from July 29, 1953, to May 18, 1955. After he was honorably discharged, he then worked in Paola, Kan., before returning to Omaha in 1956.
He married Delores DeBord on April 28, 1957, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. In the spring of 1957, he returned to Osmond and was employed by Dawson Oil and Transport Company. Charles also drove school bus for Osmond. He then worked for Wayne County Public Power from 1966 until he retired in 1991. After retirement, Charles drove the handy bus for Osmond Hospital.
Charles enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, craft shows, camping, and having picnics. He also enjoyed vacationing in Texas.
Charles was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and on the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery committee. He also was a member of the Osmond Fire Department and American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Survivors include his spouse, Delores Pfanstiel of Norfolk; children Joy (Barry) Anderson of Tyler, Texas, Shelley (David) Kruse of Osmond, Alison (Jerry) Dennis of Osmond; daughter-in-law Mary Pfanstiel of Orchard; sister Betty Johnson of Osmond; brother Grant (Charlene) Pfanstiel of McCook; sister-in-law Gladys (Darrell) Steckelberg of Neligh; dear friend, Lexie Schultz of Mitchell, S.D.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Emma; a son, Tim; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Neve) Anson; and a brother-in-law, Dwaine Johnson.
Organist for the service will be Clint Dennis. Musical selections will be “Just As I Am.” “Lift High The Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Here I Am Lord.”
Casketbearers will be his grandchildren: Cody Dennis, Clint Dennis, Craig Dennis, Randy Kruse, Aaron Nix, Hayden Pottkotter, Jillian Pottkotter, Emily Nix and Maggie Kruse. Honorary casketbearers will be his great-grandchildren: Shepherd Nix, Wilder Nix, Lucy Pottkotter, Amelia “Millie” Pottkotter, Alison Kruse, Landon Musgrave, Carter Larson, Crue Dennis and Lennin Dennis.
