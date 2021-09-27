You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Osmond.

Charles Pfanstiel died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1933-2021

The service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Born Feb. 5, 1933, in Osmond, Charles R. Pfanstiel was the son of Harry and Emma (Lehmkuhl) Pfanstiel. He was baptized on March 5, 1933, and confirmed on March 30, 1947, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. He attended rural School District 59, known as Bunker Hill School, Lutheran Parochial School, and then graduated from Osmond High School in 1951.

After high school, Charles served in the U.S. Army from July 29, 1953, to May 18, 1955. After he was honorably discharged, he then worked in Paola, Kan., before returning to Omaha in 1956.

He married Delores DeBord on April 28, 1957, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. In the spring of 1957, he returned to Osmond and was employed by Dawson Oil and Transport Company. Charles also drove school bus for Osmond. He then worked for Wayne County Public Power from 1966 until he retired in 1991. After retirement, Charles drove the handy bus for Osmond Hospital.

Charles enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, craft shows, camping, and having picnics. He also enjoyed vacationing in Texas.

Charles was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and on the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery committee. He also was a member of the Osmond Fire Department and American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.

Survivors include his spouse, Delores Pfanstiel of Norfolk; children Joy (Barry) Anderson of Tyler, Texas, Shelley (David) Kruse of Osmond, Alison (Jerry) Dennis of Osmond; daughter-in-law Mary Pfanstiel of Orchard; sister Betty Johnson of Osmond; brother Grant (Charlene) Pfanstiel of McCook; sister-in-law Gladys (Darrell) Steckelberg of Neligh; dear friend, Lexie Schultz of Mitchell, S.D.; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Emma; a son, Tim; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Neve) Anson; and a brother-in-law, Dwaine Johnson.

Organist for the service will be Clint Dennis. Musical selections will be “Just As I Am.” “Lift High The Cross,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Here I Am Lord.”

Casketbearers will be his grandchildren: Cody Dennis, Clint Dennis, Craig Dennis, Randy Kruse, Aaron Nix, Hayden Pottkotter, Jillian Pottkotter, Emily Nix and Maggie Kruse. Honorary casketbearers will be his great-grandchildren: Shepherd Nix, Wilder Nix, Lucy Pottkotter, Amelia “Millie” Pottkotter, Alison Kruse, Landon Musgrave, Carter Larson, Crue Dennis and Lennin Dennis.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

