Charles Pfaff

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.

Visitation with family will take place at the church during the hour prior to the service.

All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is handling arrangements.

1943-2023

Charles “Chuck” Pfaff passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

Chuck was born in Columbus on Oct. 12, 1943, to Howard and Marie Pfaff. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from St. Bonaventure Catholic High School in 1961. Chuck attended Kearney State College and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of arts degree.

He accepted a teaching position in the Ewing Public School system and later also served as the school principal. In 1969, Chuck received a master of science degree in business administration.

In June 1970, he began a 32-year employment with the Federal Deposit Corporation. His location assignments were Kearney, Oelwein, Iowa, and Grand Island. He retired from the FDIC in 2002 and for the following 16 years, he worked as a bank consultant for Security First Bank of Lincoln.

On April 17, 1971, Chuck was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Lofquest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. He was a member of St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus, the Grand Island Saddle Club, Tuesday Night Burger Club, Newcomers Couples Gourmet and two bridge groups.

Chuck was an avid fly fisherman and his special love was fly fishing the waters of Yellowstone National Park. His other interests were hunting, rock and roll music, gardening and traveling. Chuck and Pat were worldwide travelers and had visited 34 countries on six continents.

Chuck is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Pat; two daughters, Allison (Ashley) Harlow and Megan (Phillip) Durham, all of Omaha; six wonderful grandchildren; sisters Frances (Larry) Sleddens, Phyllis Watters and Sharon (Joe) Davis; in-laws Bill (Iris) Lofquest, Terry (Anita) Lofquest and Mitch (Gene) Shemek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Ken Watters; and father and mother in-law Bill and Cleta Lofquest.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic and to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.

Ruth Ann McGill

TILDEN — Services for Ruth Ann McGill, 90, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry A. Williams will officiate with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden.

Jack Kingston

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Thomas Hagstrom

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Donald Kirkland

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Linda Mellick

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Richard Trenhaile

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Lily Ellyson

CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Lillian Heller

WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

Roger Pribnow

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

