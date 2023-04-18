Charles Pfaff

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Charles “Chuck” Pfaff, 79, Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate.
Visitation with family will take place at the church during the hour prior to the service.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is handling arrangements.
1943-2023
Charles “Chuck” Pfaff passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.
Chuck was born in Columbus on Oct. 12, 1943, to Howard and Marie Pfaff. He grew up in Columbus and graduated from St. Bonaventure Catholic High School in 1961. Chuck attended Kearney State College and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor of arts degree.
He accepted a teaching position in the Ewing Public School system and later also served as the school principal. In 1969, Chuck received a master of science degree in business administration.
In June 1970, he began a 32-year employment with the Federal Deposit Corporation. His location assignments were Kearney, Oelwein, Iowa, and Grand Island. He retired from the FDIC in 2002 and for the following 16 years, he worked as a bank consultant for Security First Bank of Lincoln.
On April 17, 1971, Chuck was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Lofquest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. He was a member of St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus, the Grand Island Saddle Club, Tuesday Night Burger Club, Newcomers Couples Gourmet and two bridge groups.
Chuck was an avid fly fisherman and his special love was fly fishing the waters of Yellowstone National Park. His other interests were hunting, rock and roll music, gardening and traveling. Chuck and Pat were worldwide travelers and had visited 34 countries on six continents.
Chuck is survived by his spouse of 52 years, Pat; two daughters, Allison (Ashley) Harlow and Megan (Phillip) Durham, all of Omaha; six wonderful grandchildren; sisters Frances (Larry) Sleddens, Phyllis Watters and Sharon (Joe) Davis; in-laws Bill (Iris) Lofquest, Terry (Anita) Lofquest and Mitch (Gene) Shemek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Ken Watters; and father and mother in-law Bill and Cleta Lofquest.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grand Island Central Catholic and to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.