NIOBRARA — Services for Charles Mulhair, 82, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his residence.
STANTON — Services for Barbara M. Daniel, 78, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bega Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Gay Hull, 89, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Services for Francis “Frank” Lammers, 94, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Dennis “Butch” Ward, 72, will be at a later date. No services are planned.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronnie Beckmann, 75, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Marjorie Rice, 86, Creighton, will be Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Richard Prochaska, 64, Creighton, will be at a later date.
ATKINSON — Private services for Donald Gokie, 85, Atkinson, will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.