OMAHA — Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.
Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1939-2021
Charles Myron was born May 12, 1939, in New Ulm, Minn., to Cecil and Helen (Larson) Meyer. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School in Cannon Falls, Minn. He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha for undergraduate classes, and then he received his juris degree from Creighton University.
In 1982, Charles began a law practice in Omaha and then moved to Hadar. In 1991, he moved to Stanton to practice law.
On June 15, 1991, Charles married Karen Kay Favors at the Gerald Ford Rose Garden in Omaha. For 10 years, he was the zoning administrator for Colfax County until May 2011 when he retired.
He served as a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Charles was a member of the Stanton Community Club, the Stanton Nursing Home board of directors, the Stanton Library Board and the Norfolk Men’s Chorus. Also, he volunteered as a coach for the youth basketball program in Stanton.
He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and reading.
He is survived by his spouse; son Michael Meyer of Florida; stepsons Ryan Ross of Kansas, Sean Ross of Papillion and stepson Charles Antoniak of Fort Polk, La.; stepdaughters Dawn Antoniak–Mitchell of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Sandra Antoniak of Tucson, Ariz.; five step-grandchildren; sisters Jan Rogers (Ken Proud) of Thornton, Colo., and Sue (Bruce) Waslie of McGreggor, Minn.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.