CREIGHTON — Private services for Charles “Ed” Mathine, 76, Omaha, will be held at a later date and are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Charles Mathine died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
SEWARD — Services for Clarence Wattier, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Robert Tucker officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.
HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Gary L. “Grizzley” Weldon, 74, of Lincoln will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the United Methodist Church, St. Edward, with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Crosier American Legion Post 226 of St. Edward, Army Funeral Honor Guard an…
NORFOLK — Trevion R. Richardson Jr., 9-month-old son of Trevion Richardson and Caitlin Marvin, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Daniel Gildersleeve, 73, Hartington, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Robert Shenshew, 72, Oakdale, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Oakdale Community Center.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.