Charles Maly

CROFTON — Charles J. Maly, 91, Crofton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.