Charles Maly

CROFTON — Charles J. Maly, 91, Crofton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
In other news
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Ellen M. Curtis, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.
WAUSA — Services for Joan G. Cautrell, 76, Magnet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Tabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and the Rev. Jim Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Bernard J. Sterns, 95, Atkinson, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86 of Atkinson.