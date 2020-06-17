Charles Liermann

BEEMER — Services for Charles “Chuck” Liermann, 75, of Beemer will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer with the Rev. Jared Hartman officiating. Social distanced seating will be required for the service. Interment with military honors and Fireman’s Tribute will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, rural Beemer.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday with the family present, and on Friday one hour prior to service time, both at the church. The 25 person rule will be in effect for Thursday’s visitation. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
He died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
1944-2020
Charles Albert Liermann was born Oct. 14, 1944, at Mount Ayr, Iowa, to Willard and Vera (Snethen) Liermann. He attended Cuming County Rural School District #3 and graduated from Beemer High School in 1962. Chuck served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1968.
After he was honorably discharged, he spent some time in Canada. After returning to Beemer, he began working at Jones Manufacturing in Beemer. In June 1984, he married Karleen Lebahn at the Beemer Methodist Church.
Chuck and Bill Cohee later established Country Welding on Bill’s farm and later moved the business into Wisner.
Chuck was a member of Beemer American Legion Post #159, where he had served as commander and adjunct, member of the Beemer Fire Department and was a former chief, and belonged to the West Point Sportsman’s Club.
Chuck enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and he had a love for classic cars.
He is survived by son Dennis Liermann and fiancée Nicole Taylor of Schuyler; son Cleo and Ingrid Dado of Omaha and children Alex and Amelia; son Tim and Christina Liermann of Omaha and children Emma and Owen; daughter Julie and Nick Boyle of Norfolk and children Braden, Riley, Caleb and Rachel; daughter Ashley and Brandon Smith of Omaha and children Brooklyn, Charlee and Andi; and sister Peggy Liermann of Beemer.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Vera Liermann.