Charles Liermann

WISNER — Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Liermann, 75, of Beemer are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
He died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
FULLERTON — Services for Steven McCray, 61, of O’Neill will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. Burial will take place at a later date in Fullerton Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Faunell Benson, 85, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
MADISON — Services for William R. “Bill” Blank, 91, of Madison are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Steven E. “Steve” Steinkraus, 66, formerly of Plainview will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview with the Rev. C. Brian Bucklew officiating. Graveside service will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery, in Plainvi…
WAYNE — Services for Jerry Sperry, 84, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Donald L. Breaker Jr., 51, of Oakdale will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Paul Dittmer will officiate with burial at a later date in the Oakdale Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Graveside memorial services for Donald E. Schipporeit, 74, of Ainsworth will be 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth. There will be no public visitation.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathryn A. “Kae” Balfany, 83, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
