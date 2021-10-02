You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Lederer

PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. Officiants will be Sara Fegley and the Rev. Donna Fonner. Military rites are by American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, Norfolk, with U.S. Army Honors Guard. Graveside burial will be 12:30 p.m. Monday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Plainview.

Charles Lederer died on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.

He was born Aug. 24, 1941, at Creighton, the son of Marion and Frieda (Westerbeck) Lederer. He attended Plainview Country Schools and graduated from Plainview High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army, deployed to Korea from Sept. 18, 1962, to Sept. 17, 1964.

Charles married Bonnie Birch on March 21, 1964. They lived in Pender where Charles worked for Merrill Callahan and Bonnie taught school at Pender Public Schools.

They were members of the United Methodist Church where they served as sponsors for the youth group.

The family stayed busy with 4-H and Charles was an important part of breaking the girls 4-H calves.

Charles served on the Thurston County 4-H Board and Extension Board. In 1999, they purchased the farm and moved to Pierce.

Charles went to work for Helena Chemical in Osmond while raising Hereford cattle. He looked forward to each harvest season so he could haul corn for Doug and Wayne Koehler.

He enjoyed volunteering on the Pierce County Beef Crew at Ak-Sar-Ben. Charles loved spending time with his grandsons, teaching them about raising livestock.

He enjoyed attending their shows and watching them in the show ring. Bonnie passed away July 20, 2004.

Charles married Connie Miller on Jan. 28, 2006, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plainview. The couple made their home in Plainview.

Charles enjoyed playing cards with friends, going out to eat and livestock shows.

Survivors include his spouse Connie Lederer of Plainview, daughters Bonita Lederer of Pierce, Candy (Tony) Stemick of Pierce; grandsons Weston Charles Stemick and Wyatt Anthony Stemick, Pierce;

brother Howard (Dixie) Lederer of Norfolk, sister Hazel Krohn of Bloomfield, Connie Lederer’s daughters Tammi (Pat) Wheele of Peru, Jodi (Leroy) Guthmiller of Butte.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Frieda, wife Bonnie died 2004, brothers Cecil and Dale, sister Rose Marie Schuett, brother-in-law Herman Krohn, two sisters-in-law Janice Lederer and Jan Lederer; father- and mother-in-law Owen and Betty (Rasmussen) Birch; grandson Christian Lynn Stemick.

Organist for the service will be Stephanie Eichberger. Congregational Hymns will be “Jesus Love Me,” “Softly and Tenderly, Jesus Is Calling” and “Just As I am.”

Casketbearers are Fred Krohn, Robert Krohn, Brad Krohn, Gary Schuett, Scott Lederer and Chris Fischer.

Honorary casketbearers are Larry Peterson, Doug Koehler, Wayne Koehler and Clayton Fischer, Chris Rasmussen, Scott Clark.

Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

