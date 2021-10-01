PLAINVIEW — Services for Charles H. Lederer, 80, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Donna Fonner and Sara Fegley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church in Plainview.
Charles Lederer died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.