PIERCE — Services for Charles Lederer, 80, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Charles Lederer died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Premier Estates of Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK —Services for Eunice E. Mohl, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles L. “Tuna” Slahn, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for LaJeane Marotz, 92, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Services for Donna Bormann, 89, Algona, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish-St. Joseph in St. Joseph, Iowa. The Rev. Merle Kollasch, the Rev. John Thomas and Deacon Bill Black will officiate with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gloria Volquardsen, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gloria Volquardsen died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Brenda Aldrich died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.