Charles Jones

Services for Charles H. “Charlie” Jones, 70, of Lewistown, Mont., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Central Baptist Church in Lewistown. Burial will be in Central Montana Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown.
1952-2023
Charles Henry “Charlie” Jones, 70, took his last cast on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Charlie was born Dec. 6, 1952 in Wakefield to Clifford D. and Joyce Jones. He grew up on several small farms, loving to spend time with Grandma and Grandpa Jones.
He finished high school in Norfolk, graduating in 1971. He then attended Northeast Nebraska Technical College, where he earned his certificate of accounting (this was a one-year degree where they took pretty much all accounting classes). While completing his associate degree, Charlie went to work for Hayes Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. as their bookkeeper for a few years until his allergies got the best of him, and he decided to move to Colorado near his uncle, Gerald Rath.
Charlie worked for a while trying to sell trailer houses and then went to work for Johnson’s Corner (a truck stop) as bookkeeper. The cost of living got too high and wanting to escape the allergies that followed him, he decided to move to Montana, where he had friends in Lewistown. In Lewistown, he worked for Bass Auction, Williams Bros. Construction and the City of Lewistown until his retirement.
In 1983, Charlie was set up to attend the concert at the Central Montana Fair on a blind date. On Oct. 20, 1984, Charlie was united in marriage to Darla Owens in Lewistown. They enjoyed the outdoors, spending any spare time hunting, fishing, camping and taking pictures of it all. In 1987, Adam joined the family, learning the love of outdoors.
Charlie is survived by his spouse, Darla (Owens) Jones; son Adam Jones; brothers Martin, Marlin and Tom; and sister Laura.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Joyce; and in-laws Evan and Zada Owens.
Charlie took his last cast Monday, Jan. 30, and in God’s mercy, he was judged, “Big enough to keep.”
Memorial donations can be made to a local charity of your choice. Charlie’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.