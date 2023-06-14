 Skip to main content
Charles Hankins

Charles “Chuck” Hankins had his 91st birthday on June 6 and decided it was time to depart the early morning hours of June 7, 2023.

Charles Hankins, formerly of Stanton, was born on June 6, 1932, in Norfolk to Alvin and Mae Hankins. He was an only child of the family. He attended rural schools in the Stanton area, with the last being District 13.

He would share stories of how he would hitch up his pony and wagon before heading off to school in the early morning hours. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1950. Following high school, he attended Norfolk Jr. College to study pre-veterinary medicine before being drafted into the Army.

After honorably serving, he returned to farming in Stanton County. He married Evelyn Kellner in 1955. They raised two daughters while he continued to raise livestock and work on the family farm the majority of his life. Charles and Evelyn were able to retire in 2001 and spent winters at their second home in Peoria, Ariz.

Following the passing of spouse Evelyn in 2015, he moved to Arizona full-time. The last seven months he has been residing in an assisted living home in Scottsdale due to a decline in his health.

He is survived by daughters Janelle Hankins of Palmer, Alaska, and Jill Hankins of Scottsdale. His grandchildren are Clancy Tooke and Hannah Tooke (and fiancé Lopa Lesa Jr.), both of Palmer. He had strong Christian values and will be remembered for his love of family, raising cattle, watching sports — especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers — cribbage, working with numbers and a good rhubarb pie!

Condolences may be sent to 2075 N. Monte Vista Drive, Palmer, AK 99645. Any memorial gifts may be sent to The Lutheran Hour, Miracle Ear Foundation, or charity of donor’s choice.

A memorial service is being planned in the Stanton area at a future date. Friends and family will be notified.

Delilah Muehlmeier

NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Kayli Coffman

NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Jude Milliken

WAYNE — Services for Jude K. Milliken, 82, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

Janet Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Memorial services for Janet “Jan” Bruggeman, 77, of Hoskins are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Deloris Rutten

ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.

Caroline Baumann

NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.

Lori Ruskamp

WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

