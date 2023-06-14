Charles “Chuck” Hankins had his 91st birthday on June 6 and decided it was time to depart the early morning hours of June 7, 2023.
Charles Hankins, formerly of Stanton, was born on June 6, 1932, in Norfolk to Alvin and Mae Hankins. He was an only child of the family. He attended rural schools in the Stanton area, with the last being District 13.
He would share stories of how he would hitch up his pony and wagon before heading off to school in the early morning hours. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1950. Following high school, he attended Norfolk Jr. College to study pre-veterinary medicine before being drafted into the Army.
After honorably serving, he returned to farming in Stanton County. He married Evelyn Kellner in 1955. They raised two daughters while he continued to raise livestock and work on the family farm the majority of his life. Charles and Evelyn were able to retire in 2001 and spent winters at their second home in Peoria, Ariz.
Following the passing of spouse Evelyn in 2015, he moved to Arizona full-time. The last seven months he has been residing in an assisted living home in Scottsdale due to a decline in his health.
He is survived by daughters Janelle Hankins of Palmer, Alaska, and Jill Hankins of Scottsdale. His grandchildren are Clancy Tooke and Hannah Tooke (and fiancé Lopa Lesa Jr.), both of Palmer. He had strong Christian values and will be remembered for his love of family, raising cattle, watching sports — especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers — cribbage, working with numbers and a good rhubarb pie!
Condolences may be sent to 2075 N. Monte Vista Drive, Palmer, AK 99645. Any memorial gifts may be sent to The Lutheran Hour, Miracle Ear Foundation, or charity of donor’s choice.
A memorial service is being planned in the Stanton area at a future date. Friends and family will be notified.