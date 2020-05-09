Charles Faughender

PIERCE — Private memorial services for Charles S. Faughender, 82, Pierce, will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
He was born on May 19, 1937, at Creighton, the son of Joe and Myrtle (Hildreth) Jacot. He graduated from Verdigre High School. He served in the Navy from May 17, 1955, to May 9, 1958.
He married Delilah Johnson on Feb. 1, 1960, at Council Bluffs, Iowa. He worked as a truck driver.
Chuck drove truck for Abler Transfer and Vulcraft and worked at the Nucor Cold Finish plant. He retired in 1993. Chuck helped coached girls softball in Pierce while his three daughters played. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Delilah Faughender of Pierce; daughters Pamela (Brad) Koeppe of Pierce, Patricia Schroeder of Norfolk, Pandora Faughender of Norfolk, son Mike (Lorrie) Street of Plainfield, Ill.; grandchildren Chad (Stephanie) Koeppe, Christopher Koeppe, Cassandra (Craig) Kreikemeier, Angela Kortje, Lacy Hanson, J.D. Kortje, Levi Urwiler, Paige (Spencer) Masat, Jason (Kim) Street, Josh (Colleen) Street; great-grandchildren Delana Koeppe, Ashton Koeppe, Zander Kreikemeier, Oliver Kreikemeier, DelRey Masat, Nevaeh Koeppe, Lucas Street, Lincoln Street, Hayden Street, Peyton Street, Zane Stranc, Rory Gullicksen, Donny Owens, Christian Hansen; half sisters Karen Vonasek of Lincoln, Jolene (Ted) Jaeger of Omaha, and half brother Ted (Michelle) Jacot of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Myrtle, and half sister Judy Jacot, great-great granddaughter Kali Koeppe.
