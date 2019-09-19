Charles Deering

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Charles W. “Chuck” Deering Jr., 67, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation with family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
1952-2019
Charles Willard was born Jan. 6, 1952, in Norfolk to his parents, Charles and Ruth (Watson) Deering Sr. He attended Madison High School. Charles served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973 with three tours in Vietnam. During his time in the Navy, he earned his G.E.D.
Charles married Julie Freudenburg on July 8, 1978, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple raised their family on the family farm just west of Norfolk. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for 46 years. Charles was the owner of Deering Trucking.
He loved racing stock cars and tinkering with old tractors and cars. From their porch, Charles and Julie could be found enjoying a good cup of coffee or a cold beer while enjoying the scenery.
He is survived by his spouse, Julie; a son, Chris (Abbie); a daughter, Annette; grandchildren Tristan, Asher, Zavier, Violet and Everleigh; his mother, Ruth Randle of Madison; his sisters, Carol Clark of Diller, Judy Green of Plainview and Jackie (Jim) Hatfield of Norfolk; his brothers, Tom Deering of Schertz, Texas, Jerry (Rhonda) Randle of Hubert, N.C., Dave Randle of Hayward, Wis., and Jeff (Sharon) Randle of Mount Sterling, Ky.; his mother-in-law, Delores Freudenburg of Madison; his brothers-in-law, Larry Freudenburg of Norfolk, Jim (Ann) Freudenburg of Madison, Ken Freudenburg of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Duane (Joan) Freudenburg of Norfolk; his sisters-in-law, Patti (Tom) Reigle of Madison, Janet (Dan) Wolken of Madison and Connie (Mike) Weiss of Wahoo; and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; father-in-law; a niece; and a nephew.
