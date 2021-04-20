Charles Davis

YORK — Private graveside services for Charles J. Davis, 96, York, will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in York.
There will be no visitation. It was his wish to be cremated.
Metz Mortuary of York is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Greenwood Cemetery in York.
1925-2021
Charles J. Davis passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, which was his 96th birthday. He had been residing at the Hearthstone in York.
Charles “Charlie” was born April 17, 1925, in York County to Charles W. and Vada E. Davis. He attended Waco Public School through high school and graduated in 1943. He was baptized in the Waco Methodist Church.
In 1948, he married Hulda Kliewer of Hampton. Charles and Hulda have three children: Dana, Don and Joe.
Charles farmed with his mother at Waco from 1941 to 1950. He then farmed at Bradshaw from 1950 to 1961, and he then farmed at McCool Junction until 1967. After a public auction, he moved his family to York. In 1968, Charles and Hulda moved to the York Greenwood Cemetery, where Charles would serve as custodian for 20 years until 1988. Upon retirement, he bought a home on North Nebraska Avenue in York and took a job with the City of York Parks Department, where he worked until 2008.
Charles was mechanically gifted and enjoyed operating and repairing machinery, as well as tinkering on many projects. He enjoyed visiting with people about the many memories he had growing up. He was an avid reader and his family was very important to him.
Charles also had a very tender heart toward animals, and he had several pets throughout the years that were dear to him.
Charles was preceded in death by his spouse, Hulda in 2016.
He is survived by a daughter, Dana (Gene) Jackson of McCool Junction; and two sons, Joe E. (Sharon) Davis of Norfolk and Don Davis of Norfolk. He and Hulda greatly enjoyed their eight-grandchildren: Brett (Rachael) Davis of Norfolk, Jeff (Leanne) Davis of Omaha, Anthony (Amanda) Davis of Denver, Colo., Paula (Stephen) Reynolds of Great Falls, Mont., Carey (Kelly) Brunkhorst of Lincoln, Bethany Jackson of Goehner, Roy (Sarah) Jackson of Spickard, Mo., and Clark (Amanda) Jackson of Seward. They also enjoyed their 17 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmotuary.com.