You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Davis

Charles Davis

YORK — Private graveside services for Charles J. Davis, 96, York, will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

There will be no visitation. It was his wish to be cremated.

Metz Mortuary of York is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

1925-2021

Charles J. Davis passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, which was his 96th birthday. He had been residing at the Hearthstone in York.

Charles “Charlie” was born April 17, 1925, in York County to Charles W. and Vada E. Davis. He attended Waco Public School through high school and graduated in 1943. He was baptized in the Waco Methodist Church.

In 1948, he married Hulda Kliewer of Hampton. Charles and Hulda have three children: Dana, Don and Joe.

Charles farmed with his mother at Waco from 1941 to 1950. He then farmed at Bradshaw from 1950 to 1961, and he then farmed at McCool Junction until 1967. After a public auction, he moved his family to York. In 1968, Charles and Hulda moved to the York Greenwood Cemetery, where Charles would serve as custodian for 20 years until 1988. Upon retirement, he bought a home on North Nebraska Avenue in York and took a job with the City of York Parks Department, where he worked until 2008.

Charles was mechanically gifted and enjoyed operating and repairing machinery, as well as tinkering on many projects. He enjoyed visiting with people about the many memories he had growing up. He was an avid reader and his family was very important to him.

Charles also had a very tender heart toward animals, and he had several pets throughout the years that were dear to him.

Charles was preceded in death by his spouse, Hulda in 2016.

He is survived by a daughter, Dana (Gene) Jackson of McCool Junction; and two sons, Joe E. (Sharon) Davis of Norfolk and Don Davis of Norfolk. He and Hulda greatly enjoyed their eight-grandchildren: Brett (Rachael) Davis of Norfolk, Jeff (Leanne) Davis of Omaha, Anthony (Amanda) Davis of Denver, Colo., Paula (Stephen) Reynolds of Great Falls, Mont., Carey (Kelly) Brunkhorst of Lincoln, Bethany Jackson of Goehner, Roy (Sarah) Jackson of Spickard, Mo., and Clark (Amanda) Jackson of Seward. They also enjoyed their 17 great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmotuary.com.

Tags

In other news

Ed Ritts

Ed Ritts

O’NEILL — Services for Ed Ritts, 84, O’Neill, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery, east of O’Neill.

Joyce Schaecher

Joyce Schaecher

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce D. Schaecher, 73, Tilden, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove at a later date.

Lois Urwiler

Lois Urwiler

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Lois Urwiler, 85, St. Edward, formerly of Page, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Lois Welch

Lois Welch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Shirley Hoffman

Shirley Hoffman

PLAINVIEW — Services for Shirley Hoffman, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Donald Goodnight

Donald Goodnight

LONG PINE — Memorial services for Donald R. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Per his wishes, his body was donated for anatomical study.

Jane Lichtenberg

Jane Lichtenberg

NELIGH — Services for Jane Lichtenberg, 68, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Charles Davis

Charles Davis

YORK — Private graveside services for Charles J. Davis, 96, York, will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Lois Welch

Lois Welch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara