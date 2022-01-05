NORFOLK —Memorial services for Charles M. “Chuck” Crawford, 45, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Chaplain Peggy Hunke will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
1976-2022
Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Charles Michael was born March 25, 1976, in Plainview. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in June 1994. Chuck graduated from Norfolk High School in 1994.
He worked as a cab driver for Checker Cab. At holiday times and family reunions, Chuck loved grilling ribs and hamburgers. He was an avid Husker and Chiefs fan.
Throughout the years, he played softball for area teams. Chuck enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and especially snagging the Spoonbills. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Neitzke of Norfolk; sisters Deb (Jim) Robertson of York and Linda (Marvin) Anderson of Harlan, Iowa; brother-in-law Terry Halvorson of Yankton; an uncle, Arnold “Ace” Crawford of Norfolk; an aunt, Lorraine (Willard) Freeman of Norfolk; an uncle, Kevin (Tina) Crawford of Norfolk; an uncle, Robert (Kristi) Crawford of Norfolk; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Leon Neitzke; a sister, Nanette Halvorson; grandparents Arnold E. Crawford and Rosalie M. Crawford; an uncle, William Crawford; an aunt, Betty Crawford; a cousin, Marc Crawford; and a very close friend, Jim Ruge.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.