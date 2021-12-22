La VISTA — Service for Charles F. “Chuck” Asmus, 77, formerly of Norfolk, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in La Vista. Burial will be at the Cedar Dale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Bethany Funeral Home of La Vista is in charge of the arrangements.
Charles Asmus died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
1944-2021
He is survived by his loving spouse of 52 years, Barbara Asmus; children Kelly (Jason) Albers and Michael (Taylor) Asmus; grandchildren Lauren, Jaden, Ashlyn, Colton and Collins; brother Doug (Janet) Asmus; and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Charles was preceded by his parents Gene and Marion Asmus.
Memorials may be directed to the Asmus Family.