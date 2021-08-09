You have permission to edit this article.
Charles Appleby

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Charles “Chuck” Appleby, 69, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Appleby died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at home in Omaha.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or to the Dreamweavers Foundation.

In other news

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Mato Hayes, 40, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Francis R. Leathers, 76, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of…

ELGIN — Graveside services for Rena E. Capler, 86, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate.

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Duane J. Drahota, 80, Lincoln, formerly of the Madison area, will be from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 105 W. Elm Ave., in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Marie Anna Shafer, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in the Old Christ Lutheran Cemetery in rural Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Marvin J. Walmsley, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Ameri…

ATKINSON — Services for Caroline Skopec Aten, 83, Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

