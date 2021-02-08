Charles Albers

HARTINGTON — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Albers, 75, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Country House in Lincoln.
1945-2021
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Charles Roman was born on Oct. 23, 1945, in Hartington, to William Herman and Vera Elizabeth (Heitman) Albers. He was born and raised on the family farm 3 miles west of Hartington.
Chuck was part of the first graduating class of Cedar Catholic High School in 1964. He soon married his high school sweetheart, the love of his life, Janet Heine, on Sept. 16, 1967, in Bow Valley, and they were blessed with five children. Together, they raised livestock, grew crops and milked cows for many years until they moved into Hartington in 2010.
Chuck was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and held an hour of adoration with his spouse, Janet, for over 40 years. He was part of the P&E softball team and the Thursday night men’s bowling league in his younger years.
Together, they loved the lifelong friendships they made in their two card clubs. He was a former member of Cedar Catholic school board, Knights of Columbus, Holy Trinity Finance Committee, Cedar Catholic Booster Club and the Cedar Catholic Blue Ribbon Development. He enjoyed fishing on rainy days away from the farm, playing cards with family and friends, watching his grandchildren in numerous sports and activities, but really loved dancing with Janet. Sadly, Janet died on Jan. 27, 2019, at the age of 71 years.
Chuck is survived by his four children: Amy (Terry) Kathol of Lincoln, Todd Albers and Stacy Pedersen of Hartington, Russ (Brooke) Albers of Hartington and Becky (Matt) Jones of Wayne; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ellen Walker of Duck, N.C., and Margaret “Midge” Johnson of Volin, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Janet; an infant son, Jeff on Aug. 23, 1970; and brothers Roger (Betty) Albers and Lloyd (Nellie) Albers.
Pallbearers will be his 10 grandsons: Taylor Kathol, Sean Kathol, Tristan Albers, Parker Albers, Konner Albers, Spencer Albers, Nash Albers, Karsan Albers, Andrew Jones and Jackson Jones.