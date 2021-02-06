Charles Albers

HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Charles R. “Chuck” Albers, 75, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington. He died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Country House in Lincoln.
ST. HELENA — Services for Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, will be on Monday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception cemetery in rural …
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial service for James “Phil” Kirby, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private family inurnment will be at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, will be Monday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, with military rites. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne, and burial is in Veterans Memorial…
HARTINGTON — Services for Alphonse H. Wiepen, 94, Coleridge, formerly of St. Helena, are pending Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for James “Phil” Kirby, 91, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence in Battle Creek.
CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
LAUREL — Graveside services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, will be in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Maskell Cemetery in Maskell. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.