Charlene Johnson

CONCORD — Graveside services for Charlene M. Johnson of Middleburg, Fla., will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Concord Cemetery. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Jan. 27, 2020, at her home in Middleburg.
1948-2020
Charlene was born Nov. 12, 1948, in Wakefield to Milton A. and Gerthy (Swanson) Johnson. She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.
She graduated from Winside High School and Norfolk Beauty College. Charlene worked at the beauty shop in Winside and also at Waldbaum’s in Wakefield. From there, she moved to the East Coast, working at the Norfolk Naval Base in Virginia. She then transferred to the Jacksonville Naval Base in Florida and retired from there in 2015.
Charlene is survived by brothers, Roger (Karmen) Johnson of Norfolk, Randall Johnson of Wayne, Lorence (Donna) Johnson of Wakefield, Lamont (Karen) Johnson of Norfolk, and a sister, Lesa Johnson of Norfolk.