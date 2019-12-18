Charlene Davidson

SPENCER — Services for Charlene Davidson, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, Nebraska. She died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Charlene Davidson

LaVaine Benson

NORFOLK — Services for LaVaine H. Benson, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Benson died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Rowlan Anderson

WAUSA — Services for Rowlan Anderson, 76, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.

Kelly Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Kelly Burbach, 60, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, east of Hartington as a result of an accidental grain bin entrapment.

Margaret Dozler

ELGIN — Services for Margaret Dozler, 87, Neligh, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin.

Jerome Nissen

COLUMBUS — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Nissen, 68, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Jeffrey Christiansen

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Jeffrey H. “Jeff” Christiansen, 62, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

