NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Charlene Becker died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1947-2022
She was born Dec. 31, 1947, in Ainsworth to the late Wesley Frank Dodds Jr. and Vera Anna (Tappan) Kindler. Charlene spent her early childhood years in Ainsworth before her mother and siblings relocated to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School and attended Norfolk Junior College and Wayne State College.
Charlene married Gary Becker on Feb. 9, 1969, and the couple had two children, Benjamin and Elizabeth. Although the couple later divorced, they remained amicable.
Early in her career, Charlene was employed with the Nebraska Emergency Medical Training Association in Norfolk. She later worked as a retail sales associate in the fabric department at Walmart in Norfolk before retiring.
Charlene had a passion for quilting, crocheting and crafting. She enjoyed personalizing quilts and blankets for her friends and family. Charlene loved her family and pets. She also enjoyed genealogy.
Charlene is survived by her son, Benjamin (spouse Edie) Becker of Norfolk; granddaughter Courtney (spouse Jacob) Scott of Norfolk; great-granddaughter Adeline; sister Evelyn (spouse Dale) Dishman of York; nieces and nephews; and Gary Becker.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; brother Sidney Kindler; and sister DeAnna Brown.
