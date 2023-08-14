Charleen Kube

CROFTON — Charleen M. Kube, 89, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Bloomfield.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Dan Whittrock officiating. Burial will be the parish cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.