BASSETT — Memorial services for Chad B. Stec, 44, Bassett, will be at a later date.
He died recently in his home at Bassett.
Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.
BASSETT — Services for Betty J. Christensen, 94, Newport, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Evenson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Daniel H. Gould, 68, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
LINDY — Services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Pamela Lech, 61, Fremont, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.
WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, will be at a later date under the direction of the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Maureen “Cis” (Nelson) LaPour passed away peacefully in Las Vegas surrounded by her family on Feb. 20, 2021.
