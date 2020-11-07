Chad Melcher

NORFOLK — Service for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday also at the church. Masks are required.
He died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
1966-2020
Chad B. Melcher was born Sept. 20, 1966, in Norfolk, the oldest son of Ted and Bette (Osborn) Melcher of Stanton. Chad attended the one-room country School District 13 built by his great-great-grandfather and family.
Chad attended and graduated from Stanton High School in 1985. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1987 to 1991, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in economics. Chad continued his education at The Graduate Schools of Banking in Colorado.
Chad began his banking career at age 16 and found his greatest fulfillment in his relationships with customers. Chad was a warm, funny, fun-loving and spiritual soul. He grew up on a farm near Stanton and had a happy childhood, surrounded by cousins and family.
Chad had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor and loved all things baseball, tailgating and any food that came off of a smoker. He loved and cherished his three daughters. The disease of alcoholism robbed him of those happy times later in life, although he battled to overcome.
The many happy memories of Chad will be held dear by his three daughters: Maudie, Dodie and Teddie of Lincoln; his former spouse, Candy Locke of Lincoln; his mother, Bette Melcher of Norfolk; brother Mark (Tracy) Melcher of Stanton; a sister, Amy Caskey of Norfolk; and his nieces and nephew, Audra and Claire Melcher, Cooper, Quincy, Coco and Bo Caskey.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Melcher, and his grandparents, Arden and Inez Melcher and Haskell and Dorothea Osborn.
Memorials may be made to the Valley Hope of O’Neill, NE, 1421 North 10th St., O’Neill, NE 68763.
Honorary casketbearers will be Chad’s Beeson and Weatherholt cousins, Maas cousins, Starkel cousins and Wagner cousins.
