 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chad Mathiason

HARTINGTON — Chad Mathiason, 49, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Tags

In other news

Doris Widhalm

Doris Widhalm

ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.

Mary Jo Huber

Mary Jo Huber

CLAYTON, S.D. — Services for Mary Jo Huber, 67, of Emery, S.D., formerly of Bazile Mills, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Clayton, S.D.

Nathan Sawyer

Nathan Sawyer

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.

Doris Widhalm

ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.

James Louthan

James Louthan

STANTON — Memorial visitation for James S. “Jim” Louthan, 89, Stanton will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Richard and Carol Sydow

Richard and Carol Sydow

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard “Dick” and Carol Sydow, for family and friends to unite and share memories, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the VFW in Norfolk. Food will be provided.

Kevin Sudbeck

Kevin Sudbeck

HARTINGTON  — Kevin Sudbeck of Hartington died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Sister Sean Clinch

Sister Sean Clinch

Private memorial services for Sister Sean Clinch, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Assisi Heights in Rochester, Minn. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Dennis Walters

Dennis Walters

ALBION — Services for Dennis D. “DW” Walters, 80, of Albion will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the United Methodist Church in Albion with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara