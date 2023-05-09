HARTINGTON — Chad Mathiason, 49, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his residence under hospice care. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
ELKHORN — A celebration of life for Doris E. Widhalm, 97, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Brookestone Meadows Plaza, 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, in Elkhorn.
CLAYTON, S.D. — Services for Mary Jo Huber, 67, of Emery, S.D., formerly of Bazile Mills, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Clayton, S.D.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Nathan T. Sawyer, 42, of Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove with Deacon Claire Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
STANTON — Memorial visitation for James S. “Jim” Louthan, 89, Stanton will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Richard “Dick” and Carol Sydow, for family and friends to unite and share memories, will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the VFW in Norfolk. Food will be provided.
HARTINGTON — Kevin Sudbeck of Hartington died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Private memorial services for Sister Sean Clinch, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Assisi Heights in Rochester, Minn. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Dennis D. “DW” Walters, 80, of Albion will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the United Methodist Church in Albion with the Rev. Lynde Linde officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.