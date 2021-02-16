Cessna Brestel

YORK — Services for Cessna E. Brestel, 16, McCool Junction, were Feb. 5 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in York.
She died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home.
Metz Mortuary of York is in charge of the arrangements.
2005-2021
Cessna’s service can be viewed on Emmanuel Lutheran Church’s website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com/
Cessna Elyse Brestel was born on Aug. 11, 2005, to Misty (Wellman) and Patrick Brestel in York. Cessna graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School and was currently a sophomore at York High School.
While in high school, she had been active in softball, cross country, band, one-act and speech. She was a member of the national honor society (ACES).
Cessna had been a student of York Dance Center since she was 3 years old and a member of the troupe team for the past three years.
She enjoyed working on special effects makeup, fashion, music, cooking and loved animals, especially her dogs, Rocky and Cardi.
Cessna was loyal, empathetic and caring, confident and driven. She was wise beyond her years. She always had a smile on her face and loved to use her sarcastic humor to make people laugh.
Cessna how we love you so! You are the best daughter that we could’ve asked for and made us so proud. Fly high C … to infinity and beyond!
Cessna is survived by her parents, Misty and Jon Brouillette of McCool Junction and Patrick and Yulia Brestel of Lincoln; a brother, Felix, and sister Solice of Lincoln; her grandparents, Tim and Karen Wellman of York, Jean and Herb Angell of Lincoln and Roger and Kathy Brestel of Norfolk; her great-grandmothers, Irene Wellman of York, Mardell Brestel of Norfolk and Lillian Swoboda of Verdigre; aunts Ashley (Barrett) Waldrep of Bennett and Lexy (Eric) Schwab of York; uncle Michael (Leslie) Brestel of Lincoln; and her cousins Ford and Witt Waldrep and Cameron, Nathan and Claire Brestel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Cessna would want you to be thoughtful in helping and taking care of others and by doing so you would honor her legacy.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.