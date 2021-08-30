Celestine Schrage- Beckman

ELGIN — Services for Celestine L. “Sally” Schrage-Beckman, 90, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Schrage-Beckman died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Celestine Louise “Sally” Schalk, daughter of Anthony and Agnes (Klink) Schalk, was born Dec. 11, 1930, at Elgin. She lived with her family on a farm near Raeville, where she was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Church, and then the family moved to Elgin in 1941. She attended St. Boniface School, where she graduated from the eighth grade in 1944. She then stayed home to care for her mother and younger siblings.
On June 7, 1949, Sally was united in marriage to Raymond J. Schrage at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They farmed southwest of Elgin until 1958, when they purchased a farm southeast of Elgin.
Sally was a homemaker and farm wife, raising the couple’s children and helping keep the farm going, raising purebred Chester White hogs. In 1985, they retired to Elgin, where they purchased Sally’s childhood home. Ray died later that year.
Sally married Cletus “Dick” Beckman on May 15, 1987, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. They continued living in Elgin, where Sally worked at Bert’s Bar and the flower shop in Elgin before retiring.
She was a member of St. Bonaventure and St. Boniface churches, the Christian Mothers and altar society. She was a 4-H leader, CCD teacher and a member of the Chester White Association. She was an avid card player, seamstress, cook and enjoyed bowling for many years. She also loved to dance and made excellent wedding mints.
Sally is survived by two daughters, Rita (Steve) Heithoff of Elgin and Christine (Lee) Studley of Phoenix, Ariz.; two sons, Calvin (Jalaine) Schrage of Lincoln and Tim (Karen) Schrage of Omaha; three stepsons, Chuck Beckman of Texas, Rick Beckman of Texas and Randy Beckman of California; grandchildren Michael Heithoff of Norfolk and Crystal (Danny) Borer of Elgin; great-grandchildren Brooke, Parker and Louie Borer of Elgin; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Ray and Dick; parents Tony and Agnes; infant sister MaDonna; brother Dennis; sister Beverly; stepdaughter Janet Bologna; and stepson Greg Beckman.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.