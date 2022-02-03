NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Celeste Farlee died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2022
Celeste Mae was born May 4, 1925, in Battle Creek to Fred and Augusta (Knaak) Neuwerk. She grew up on the family farm near Battle Creek.
In 1956, Celeste married Raymond Farlee. The couple was blessed with two sons, Robert and Steve.
Celeste enjoyed baking, volunteering at Christ Lutheran Church and visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Kathy) Farlee of Norfolk; and grandsons Drew (Jessica) Farlee of Amarillo, Texas, and Chase Farlee of Lincoln.
Celeste was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; son Robert; sisters Edna Neuwerk and Esther Nathan; and brother Martin Neuwerk.
