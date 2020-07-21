Ceiria Moravec-Davis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday.
She died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence in Lincoln from heart complications.
1992-2020
Ceiria was born on Nov. 23, 1992, in Norfolk to Greg Moravec and Tonya Forney. She attended grade school in Lindsay and graduated from Humphrey High School. She then attended college at Peru State College and Southeast Community College in Milford. She graduated with a four-year degree as a medical coder.
After her education, Ceiria lived in Norfolk for a short while and worked at Target and Culvers.
She married Jeff Davis on Dec. 10, 2017, in Las Vegas, and the couple made their home in Lincoln. Ceiria worked at New Motion in Lincoln. She enjoyed going to the car races, camping, traveling, hockey and coaching peewee basketball with her spouse.
Survivors include her spouse, Jeff Davis; her mother, Tonya (John) Walter; her father, Greg Moravec; her siblings, Brandon Walter and his children, Emily and Marcus, Dustin Walter, and his daughter, Dani, Sean Walter, Larissa (Jeffrey) Bergerson and their children, Lexi and Damian, Dalton Walter, Garret Moravec; her father-in-law, Hank Davis; a sister-in-law, Amanda (Jeremy) Peckham and their children, Peyton and Paxton; a brother-in-law, Justin (Krystal) Davis and their daughter, Freya; her maternal grandmother, Judith (Frankie) Werhanowicz; her paternal grandmother, Margaret Moravec; and her grandfather, Carl Walter.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donald Moravec; her grandmother, Betty Walter; and a great-grandmother, Gerri George.
The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.