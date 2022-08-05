WAYNE — Memorial services for Cecilia E. Kramer, 73, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Cecilia Kramer died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Frank Horn Jr. died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Lillian Swoboda died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CHAMBERS — Memorial graveside services for Lila Beed, 79, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
MADISON — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
O’NEILL — Memorial for Opal Bosn, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Audrey Hinrichs died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jon Potthast died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif.