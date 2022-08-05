 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109 expected.

* WHERE...Butler, Saline, Platte, Seward, Jefferson, Boone and
Madison Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cecilia Kramer

WAYNE — Memorial services for Cecilia E. Kramer, 73, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Cecilia Kramer died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Frank Horn Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Frank C. Horn Jr., 91, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Frank Horn Jr. died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Omaha.

Lillian Swoboda

VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Lillian Swoboda died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Lila Beed

CHAMBERS — Memorial graveside services for Lila Beed, 79, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.

Lillian Swoboda

VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.

Amy Eisenmann

MADISON — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Opal Bosn

O’NEILL — Memorial for Opal Bosn, 93, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Emma Hartmann

NORFOLK — Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Audrey Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Audrey Hinrichs died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Jon Potthast

NORFOLK — Services for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jon Potthast died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, Calif.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

