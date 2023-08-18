Cecil Wattermann

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could
quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are
not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

The following is transmitted in collaboration with the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska
Department of Environment and Energy...

WHAT...Air Quality Alert

WHERE...Eastern Nebraska

WHEN... 08/17/2023 8:00 PM until 08/20/2023 12:00 AM

POLLUTANT...PM 2.5 particulates

AIR QUALITY INDEX...Moderate to Unhealthy

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

An alert for possible Moderate (Air Quality Index yellow category)
to Unhealthy (Air Quality Index red category)due to smoke has been
issued for the following Nebraska counties: Boone, Burt, Butler,
Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Gage,
Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Otoe,
Pawnee, Pierce, Platte, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders,
Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne, York, from August
17, 8:00 pm through August 20, 12:00 am.

During Moderate (AQI yellow category) conditions, those who are
unusually sensitive to particle pollution should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.

During Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI orange category)
conditions, members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children. When conditions rise to the
orange category, sensitive groups are advised to reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion and avoid intense outdoor activities.

During Unhealthy AQI (Red category) conditions, some members of
the general public may experience health effects and members of
sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children. When conditions rise to the red category,
everyone is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and those
in sensitive groups should consider moving activities indoors or
rescheduling.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may affect the air quality in
Nebraska. Smoke levels and wind directions are monitored by
Nebraska and other states to predict when impacts to the air
quality may occur.

Information regarding wildfires and Impacts in Nebraska is
available from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy
(NDEE) at http://dee.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/AirSA-3

Alerts are based on data available from weather forecasts, smoke
plume modeling, satellite imagery, and from air quality monitors
located in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Beatrice, Grand Island, and
Scottsbluff.

Advisories for smoke and air quality are issued for affected areas
by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and
Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and posted on agency
webpages and social media sites.  By notifying the media and local
health departments, alerts help citizens protect their health by
informing them of days where outdoor activities should be reduced
or avoided to minimize exposure to smoke.

Cecil Wattermann

Cecil Wattermann

Services for Cecil L. Wattermann, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona, Iowa. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Algona.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Life Center at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona.

Lentz Funeral Home of Algona is handling arrangements.

1935-2023

Cecil Lee Wattermann passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday evening, Aug. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born June 20, 1935, to William and Leora (Benne) Wattermann at their farm home near Orchard. He graduated from Orchard High School in 1952, attended 12 weeks of summer school at Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne and at age 17 began teaching at a rural school.

Each summer, he took college classes at Wayne State and taught two more years in rural schools. His teaching career continued in Norfolk, teaching sixth grade in Grant School followed by junior high science. He earned his bachelor of arts in education from Wayne State Teachers College in April 1962.

Cecil and Lucile Rehbein were married on June 10, 1962, at Memorial Methodist Church in Lyons. They moved to Missouri Valley, Iowa, where Cecil was an elementary principal and taught sixth grade. In 1966, the family moved to Algona, and he continued working in education in the Algona Community Schools for 22 years in various positions: elementary supervisor, classroom teacher, interim building principal, interim superintendent and curriculum coordinator.

Cecil earned a master of science in educational administration from Omaha University in 1967. Cecil worked for Haas Electric as business manager before returning to classroom teaching in Bertha Godfrey and Bryant Schools.

He joined the original board of directors of Exceptional Opportunities, Inc., in 1970 and in 1984 became the executive director, retiring in 1997. In 1979, he opened his home business, C&L Repair, repairing vacuum cleaners and other small appliances until 2016.

Cecil enjoyed fishing, bird watching, nature photography and woodworking as well as watching his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Cecil was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as elder, financial secretary and began video taping services in 1993. He was a member of the Algona Library board of directors and a woodworking club, Chips Off the Old Block.

He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Lucile; as well as their five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Linda (Duane) Hovick of Appleton, Wis., and their children, Andrew of Rochester, Minn., Stephanie (Brian) Bonk and Clara West of Bend, Wis., and Brian (Haley) and Molly and Max of Menasha, Wis.; Dean (Kaye) Wattermann of Owatonna, Minn.; Lyle (Sally) Wattermann of Savage, Minn., and their children Christine of Minnetonka, Minn., Alex and Ryan; Sheryl (Ed) Meador of Ankeny, Iowa, and their children, Nathan (Erin) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cameron of Ankeny, Joshua of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Grace of Iowa City, Iowa; Janelle (Peter) Johnson of Sartell, Minn., and their children, Adam of Madison, Wis., Julia of Eau Claire, Wis., and Wesley. Other survivors include sisters Ruth Pagels of West Point, Neoma (Lee) Stelling of Orchard; brother Will Waterman (Dolly) of Woodland Hills, Calif.; sister-in-law Beverly Rehbein of Lincoln; brother-in-law Bruce (Debby) Rehbein of Oakland; and many nieces and nephews.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leora Wattermann; parents-in-law Wilmer and Clarabelle Rehbein; brothers-in-law Don Pagels and Curt Rehbein; and nephew Rick Wattermann.

The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff of Good Samaritan during his five-year residence there.

Condolences can be left at www.lentzfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Algona Community School Foundation, Exceptional Opportunities, Inc., Water’s Edge Nature Center or Wayne State College in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

Kenneth Eddy

Kenneth Eddy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Eddy died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence in Friendswood, Texas, to where he had recently moved.

Dorothy Lambert

Dorothy Lambert

EWING — Services for Dorothy Lambert, 94, rural Ewing, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Ewing. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery.

Marge Miller

Marge Miller

HARTINGTON — Marge R. Miller, 94, Hartington, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Donald Rohrer

Donald Rohrer

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Rohrer, 71, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Karmen Johnson

Karmen Johnson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Karmen Johnson, 68, of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals.

Patric Brechbill

Patric Brechbill

STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military honors will provided by Veterans of Foreign…

Douglas Kuhre

Douglas Kuhre

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Douglas E. Kuhre, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Eldon Mundorf

Eldon Mundorf

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon G. Mundorf, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara