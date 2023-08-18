Cecil Wattermann

Services for Cecil L. Wattermann, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona, Iowa. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Algona.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Life Center at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona.
Lentz Funeral Home of Algona is handling arrangements.
1935-2023
Cecil Lee Wattermann passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday evening, Aug. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born June 20, 1935, to William and Leora (Benne) Wattermann at their farm home near Orchard. He graduated from Orchard High School in 1952, attended 12 weeks of summer school at Wayne State Teachers College in Wayne and at age 17 began teaching at a rural school.
Each summer, he took college classes at Wayne State and taught two more years in rural schools. His teaching career continued in Norfolk, teaching sixth grade in Grant School followed by junior high science. He earned his bachelor of arts in education from Wayne State Teachers College in April 1962.
Cecil and Lucile Rehbein were married on June 10, 1962, at Memorial Methodist Church in Lyons. They moved to Missouri Valley, Iowa, where Cecil was an elementary principal and taught sixth grade. In 1966, the family moved to Algona, and he continued working in education in the Algona Community Schools for 22 years in various positions: elementary supervisor, classroom teacher, interim building principal, interim superintendent and curriculum coordinator.
Cecil earned a master of science in educational administration from Omaha University in 1967. Cecil worked for Haas Electric as business manager before returning to classroom teaching in Bertha Godfrey and Bryant Schools.
He joined the original board of directors of Exceptional Opportunities, Inc., in 1970 and in 1984 became the executive director, retiring in 1997. In 1979, he opened his home business, C&L Repair, repairing vacuum cleaners and other small appliances until 2016.
Cecil enjoyed fishing, bird watching, nature photography and woodworking as well as watching his children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Cecil was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as elder, financial secretary and began video taping services in 1993. He was a member of the Algona Library board of directors and a woodworking club, Chips Off the Old Block.
He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Lucile; as well as their five children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Linda (Duane) Hovick of Appleton, Wis., and their children, Andrew of Rochester, Minn., Stephanie (Brian) Bonk and Clara West of Bend, Wis., and Brian (Haley) and Molly and Max of Menasha, Wis.; Dean (Kaye) Wattermann of Owatonna, Minn.; Lyle (Sally) Wattermann of Savage, Minn., and their children Christine of Minnetonka, Minn., Alex and Ryan; Sheryl (Ed) Meador of Ankeny, Iowa, and their children, Nathan (Erin) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Cameron of Ankeny, Joshua of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Grace of Iowa City, Iowa; Janelle (Peter) Johnson of Sartell, Minn., and their children, Adam of Madison, Wis., Julia of Eau Claire, Wis., and Wesley. Other survivors include sisters Ruth Pagels of West Point, Neoma (Lee) Stelling of Orchard; brother Will Waterman (Dolly) of Woodland Hills, Calif.; sister-in-law Beverly Rehbein of Lincoln; brother-in-law Bruce (Debby) Rehbein of Oakland; and many nieces and nephews.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leora Wattermann; parents-in-law Wilmer and Clarabelle Rehbein; brothers-in-law Don Pagels and Curt Rehbein; and nephew Rick Wattermann.
The family is grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff of Good Samaritan during his five-year residence there.
Condolences can be left at www.lentzfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Algona Community School Foundation, Exceptional Opportunities, Inc., Water’s Edge Nature Center or Wayne State College in Wayne.