Cecil Hintz

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Cecil C. Hintz, 50, Belden, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Belden Library. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery at a later date.

Cecil Hintz died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Lemke

BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Vet…

Stanley Burkinshaw

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at a later date.

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dean Mackeprang died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Donald Faith

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.

Pamela Schwartz

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

Patricia Nolan

SPENCER — Services for Patricia “Pat” Nolan, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

