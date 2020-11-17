You have permission to edit this article.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Cathy Menish, 64, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the church.

She died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Cathy Marie Winkelmann was born on Nov. 1, 1956, in Wayne to William and Mary Ann (Larsen) Winkelmann. She attended school in Wayne until 11th grade, when the family moved to Wisner. She graduated from Wisner-Pilger Public High School in 1975.

Cathy then moved to Norfolk and on Oct. 6, 1978, she welcomed her first child, Jennifer Marie Winkelmann.

Cathy met Ken Focken in 1981, and they later married in 1983. To this union, three children were born: Erik Matthew in 1983, Colleen Marie in 1984 and Kurt Matthew in 1986. They later divorced in 1994.

Cathy moved to O’Neill in 1994, where she worked at Alco for the next 18 years. She met Dan Menish in 1996, and the two later married on July 24, 2009.

On March 8, 1995, Cathy joined the O’Neill Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she became active as a local officer filling all the chairs in the Eagle organization.

Cathy and Dan loved to travel, visit museums and visit other Eagles Clubs across the state. They both could often be found volunteering at the O’Neill Eagles club as they were both longtime members until Dan passed in February 2020.

Cathy served as the president of the O’Neill Auxiliary from 2001 to 2003. She continued serving her local auxiliary as an officer until 2015 when O’Neill consolidated with the Norfolk Auxiliary.

Cathy joined the Nebraska State Auxiliary and was a state officer from 2005 to 2006 and again from 2009 to 2017. From June 2019 to May 2020, Cathy served as the state membership chairwoman.

Cathy’s love of crafting was evident everywhere she went. Her hands were never idle, making items for her small business, Cathy’s Creations, and the state charity. When the state needed a fundraiser, Cathy suggested having crafts sold at the State Convention, which was very successful.

Every St. Patrick’s Day, if she wasn’t in the parade, she always had a craft table set up in front of the Eagle’s Club. She would sell her crafts, root beer floats, hot cocoa, green hats and scarves to raise money for the many charities that she supported.

Cathy is survived by her four children, Jennifer (Rodney) Buxton of Fremont, Erik Focken of Yankton, Colleen (Chris) Timmerman of North Bend and Kurt (Kelsie) Focken of Randolph; 10 grandchildren, Austin, Aubrey, Joey, Brody, Rylie, Reece, Bransen, Ashlyn, Conner and Cassie; a sister, Tracy (Ben) Larsen of La Marque, Texas; a brother, Rich Larsen of Norfolk; her mother-in-law, Deloras Clark of O’Neill; her brothers-in-law, Scott (Marcia) Menish of O’Neill, Robert Menish of O’Neill and Mike (Bernadette) Menish of Norfolk; many nieces and nephews.

Cathy was preceded in death by her mother; her spouse, Dan Menish in 2020; and a sister, Julie Larsen.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

