Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, was Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Long Pine with a memorial tube through the Hidden Paradise and a ceremony following.
1964-2022
Cathy Jo Arehart passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
Cathy Jo Arehart was born in Norfolk to Stanley and Jean Burkinshaw on Dec. 20, 1964. She grew up in a military family, living in Hawaii, Texas, then settling in Nebraska for her school years. She went to elementary school in Norfolk, junior high in Long Pine and graduated from Rock County High School in 1983. After high school, Cathy attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, graduating with a licensed practical nursing degree.
She married Robert “Bob” Arehart on June 22, 2002. They were blessed with two children, Tabitha and Evan.
Cathy was a devoted mother to her children. Her house was the house where all the kids liked to be. She enjoyed having everyone around her. Cathy enjoyed cooking and always had food for everyone. She touched many lives with her infectious smile and uplifting talks. Cathy never turned down anyone in need and always found a way to help regardless of her own struggles.
Cathy was a strong Christian. She loved spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was going to the Hidden Paradise near Long Pine and tubing down the creek.
Cathy is survived by her spouse, Robert of Creighton; a son, Evan of Creighton; parents Stan and Jean Burkinshaw of Long Pine; three siblings, Connie and Dennis Roark of Hawaii, Kip and Lisa Burkinshaw of Ainsworth and Carmen and Steve Thieman of Norfolk; nephews Michael Champagne, Scott Burkinshaw, Derek (Kenzie) Thieman and Landen (Taylor) Thieman; nieces Lindsey (Katie) Turner Roark and Alexis Thieman; great-nieces and nephews Alec, Kaleigh and Leland; Evan’s dear friend, Sierra Cernick of Creighton; Cathy’s caregiver, Tiffany Rubeck; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Tabitha; and her grandparents, Gurdon and Dollie Burkinshaw and Charles and Alma Luehrs.
Memorials have been suggested to the family in Cathy’s name for future designation.
Cards may be mailed to Bob Arehart, 906 Redick Ave., Creighton, NE 68729 or Jean Burkinshaw, 602 Emerson St., Creighton, NE 68729.